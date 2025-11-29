Trump warns Venezuelan airspace now closed

President Donald Trump announced his intention to close the airspace surrounding Venezuela and encouraged caution to anyone operating in and around Venezuelan territory. "To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP", the pvresident wrote on X Saturday morning. .The Federal Aviation Authority, or FAA, recently issued a statement warning airlines and pilots to avoid Venezuelan airspace due to the worsening security condition in the region, and this week Venezuela revoked operating rights for six major international airlines: Iberia, TAP, Avianca, Latam Colombia, Turkish Airlines, and Gol. .Trump's announcement changes the Venezuelan airspace from an unstable fly zone to an area which may pose an active security threat to unsuspecting aircraft. .This announcement comes after tensions have grown between the American administration and Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro. Maduro, whom Trump has accused of supporting and assisting drug traffickers and cartels, has remained emboldened in the face of ongoing American strikes on alleged drug boats, which the Venezuelan government has claimed have been innocent fishermen. .These strikes have garnered international outrage, with the United Nations Commissioner on Human Rights saying that the strikes "... find no justification in international law” and that the ongoing strikes "... violate international human rights law.”.This announcement comes after a recent American military buildup in the region, which has included an estimated 15,000 troops and the world's largest aircraft carrier, the U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford. This buildup has made many suspect that the strikes on the alleged drug boats may be the precursor to larger-scale military action in Venezuela..With the American government not shy about its desire for a regime change in the oil-rich South American nation, the closure of the airspace seems to be yet another escalation in a conflict that doesn't show any sign of being resolved diplomatically.