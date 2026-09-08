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Trump orders US administration group to drop Canadian goods as trade war escalates

Order lands as Canada’s counter-tariffs take effect; president cites dairy, autos and provincial buying rules
Trump ordered the GSA to remove Canadian products from federal buying lists
Trump ordered the GSA to remove Canadian products from federal buying listsIllustration
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