For the first time in US history, a former president is facing federal criminal charges under the US Espionage Act for mishandling and allegedly illegally having government documents marked secret.
Donald Trump was arraigned in Miami federal court on Tuesday, facing a 37-count indictment claiming unlawfully kept hundreds of classified government documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate after leaving office.
Also facing charges is Walt Nauta, a personal aide to Trump, who investigators claim made false statements to federal investigators.
The New York Post reported some of the papers detail America’s conventional and nuclear weapons programs, potential weak points in US defences, and plans to respond to a foreign attack.
Fox News adds, “The charges include willful retention of national defence information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and false statements.”
“The indictment, filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida, alleges any "unauthorized disclosure" of the classified documents Trump held at his private residence at Mar-a-Lago "could put at risk the national security of the United States, foreign relations, the safety of the United States military, and human sources and the continued viability of sensitive intelligence collection methods."
Trump arrived at the courthouse on Tuesday just before 12 p.m. EDT, to an awaiting crowd mixed with supporters and others who want him locked up.
The arraignment process included the reading of his rights and formally being arrested by the FBI, at which time Trump’s secret service detail stood aside, handing custody over the FBI.
The arraignment also included electronic finger printing and a mug shot, which was completed by 2:20 pm EDT.
Before arriving at the court house, Trump posted on his social media platform, calling the investigation a “WITCH HUNT. ON MY WAY TO COURTHOUSE. WITCH HUNT!!! MAGA.”
Trump and Nuata appeared in front of the judge at 3 p.m., pleaded not guilty and then left the courthouse with the judge applying no restrictions.
Several House Republicans tweeted their support for Trump ahead of his court appearance.
"President Trump has shown tremendous courage and resilience in the face of relentless attacks and unimaginable political persecution from his opponents," Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., tweeted Tuesday. "He has stood strong for the American people without being deterred. I stand with President Trump."
"The Biden DOJ wants President Trump to go to prison for 100 YEARS because President Trump is up in the polls and will defeat Biden in a free & fair election," Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., tweeted Tuesday. "Biden is attacking our democracy by trying to take away our right to vote for the candidate of our choice!"
Trump attorney Alina Habba took to Twitter, and blasted the Biden Department of Justice’s indictment of Trump outside Miami courthouse: "The targeting prosecution of a leading political opponent is the type of thing you see in dictatorships like Cuba and Venezuela."
Trump attorney Alina Habba blasts Biden DOJ’s indictment of Trump outside Miami courthouse: "The targeting prosecution of a leading political opponent is the type of thing you see in dictatorships like Cuba and Venezuela." pic.twitter.com/f02xpVddpD— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 13, 2023
After his court appearance,Trump's motorcade stopped outside a Cuban restaurant. Trump went inside and bought everyone there food.
""We have a rigged country. We have a country that's corrupt. We have a county that's got no borders. We have a country that's got nothing but problems. We're a nation in decline and then they do this stuff — and you see where the people are," he told the people inside.
JUST IN - "Food for everyone" Trump chants out at Versailles restaurant in Miami, as a crowd gathers around him. People prayed for him as he entered pic.twitter.com/YXSH8P7Xq0— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 13, 2023
At one point one of the demonstrators ran in front of the motorcade before being hustled away by police.
WATCH: Demonstrator jumps in front of Trump's motorcade as the former President departed the federal courthouse in Miami pic.twitter.com/mfwZM2wwzo— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 13, 2023
(3) comments
He's not guilty, the government gangsters who don't want to lose their corrupt power are.
The Democrats are creating two sets of laws, just as canada has done. American voters are not as all-out stupid as Eastern canadian voters and will rue the day they voted Clinton, Obama and Biden. Pendulums are swinging.
100%
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.