Trump indictment
Image courtesy of Twitter

For the first time in US history, a former president is facing federal criminal charges under the US Espionage Act for mishandling and allegedly illegally having government documents marked secret.

Donald Trump was arraigned in Miami federal court on Tuesday, facing a 37-count indictment claiming unlawfully kept hundreds of classified government documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate after leaving office.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(3) comments

Raz
Raz

He's not guilty, the government gangsters who don't want to lose their corrupt power are.

Report Add Reply
Delby
Delby

The Democrats are creating two sets of laws, just as canada has done. American voters are not as all-out stupid as Eastern canadian voters and will rue the day they voted Clinton, Obama and Biden. Pendulums are swinging.

Report Add Reply
Amy08
Amy08

100%

Report Add Reply

