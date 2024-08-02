Trump, Poilievre believe women's sports should be for 'women only'

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre both want women’s sports to be exclusively for women. Trump and Poilievre’s statements were both made in the aftermath of Thursday’s unfair Olympic women’s boxing matchup between Italy’s Angela Carini and Algeria’s Imane Khelif, who was ineligible to compete in the 2023 World Championships because test results show he has XY (male) chromosomes. The heated debate continues as Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-Ting, who was also banned from the 2023 Worlds after tests showed he has XY chromosomes, easily won against Uzbekistan’s Sitora Turdibekova 3-0 on Friday. According to Fox Sports, the match was won on account of Lin’s “dominating height and reach,” as female boxer Turdibekova “appeared to just be outmatched.”“I will keep men out of women’s sports,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account after the fight. .Poilievre speaking to reporters also expressed “women’s spaces should be reserved for women.” When asked about gendered bathrooms and “if trans women are real women,” Poilievre chose to discuss women’s spaces in sports instead. “We need to have women’s sports that are reserved for women, because of the biological differences that men and women have,” said Poilievre in footage circulating on Twitter (“X”). “If we didn't have those biological differences, then we wouldn't have separate sporting competitions, we’d just put everyone together.”“But because men have certain physical advantages, we have separate leagues, and therefore it’s common sense to have women’s sports reserved exclusively for women.” . In addition to Trump and Poilievre, a litany of other public figures have also condemned the match between the male and female boxers. Tesla billionaire Elon Musk and women’s rights advocate and author JK Rowling have added their voices to the controversial subject, as have Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the International Boxing Association and the boxing association of Hungary, where Khelif’s next opponent, lined up for Saturday, hails from. The International Olympic COmmittee maintains the fight was fair, that Khelif is a “woman” based on his “passport” — and anyone who disagrees is on a “witch-hunt.”.Secretary of State of Missouri candidate Valentina Gomez was a bit more explicit in her approach. Note: The Western Standard does not condone the language used in this post.