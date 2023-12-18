Trump quotes Putin to say criminal charges are politically-motivated

Donald Trump quoted Vladimir Putin on Saturday to support his case four criminal indictments against him are politically-motivated.Trump, who is facing 91 criminal charges, made the comment during a campaign speech in Durham, NH.“Even Vladimir Putin says that Biden’s — and this is a quote — politically motivated persecution of his political rival is very good for Russia, because it shows the rottenness of the American political system, which cannot pretend to teach others about democracy,” Trump said.“So, you know, we talk about democracy, but the whole world is watching the persecution of a political opponent that’s kicking his ass. It’s an amazing thing. And they’re all laughing at us.”Putin made his comments on September 12 in Russia and said the legal circus was good from Russia's point of view."It shows all the rottenness of the American political system, which cannot pretend to teach others about democracy," the Russian president said at a forum in Vladivostok."Everything that's happening with Trump is politically motivated persecution of one's political rival, that's what it is. And it's being done before the eyes of the US public and the whole world. They've simply exposed their internal problems."Putin further explained, "In this sense, if they are trying to fight us in some way, it’s good, because it shows who is fighting us. It shows, as they said back in Soviet times, 'the bestial face of American imperialism, the bestial grin.'"As president, Trump was investigated for collusion with Russia but an investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller did not find sufficient evidence that Trump's campaign had coordinated with Moscow to influence the 2016 election.Putin called the idea "complete nonsense.” However, he said no matter who wins the election in 2024, the relationship wouldn’t change due to what the administration was "hammering into people's heads.”"No matter who is elected, the vector of anti-Russian US policy is unlikely to be affected," he said.Trump’s top political adviser Susie Wiles spoke to reporters before the New Hampshire event. Wiles said the criminal trials that Trump might face are a “nightmare” for scheduling his campaign.“I believe the goal is to take him off the field at a very critical time,” Wiles said.Trump leads in the New Hampshire Republican primary by double-digits and has the lead in national polls. He called his challengers “back-stabbing establishment losers and the sellouts lagging far behind us,” as well as “insincere RINOs” — Republicans in name only.Republican hopeful Nikki Haley was recently endorsed by New Hampshire’s Republican governor, Chris Sununu. In his speech, Trump called Sununu a “spoiled brat” doing a “bad job” and someone who did not appreciate how much Trump did for the state during his presidency.“I gave New Hampshire everything they asked for and much more,” said Mr. Trump, who has long displayed a transactional, tit-for-tat view of governing. “And it’s hard to do that when you can’t stand the governor, right? But he’s a selfish guy.”“We’re going to bring our country back from hell. It’s in hell,” Mr. Trump said.