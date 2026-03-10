Trump refers to Carney as ‘future governor of Canada’

TORONTO — U.S. President Donald J. Trump referred to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney as the “future governor of Canada” in a social media post about environmental issues affecting the Great Lakes region.In the post, Trump said he was working with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to address the spread of invasive Asian carp threatening the Great Lakes, including Lake Michigan.Trump wrote that he would ask several U.S. governors to join the effort and added that Carney would also be invited to contribute.“...including those of Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, New York and, of course, the future Governor of Canada, Mark Carney,” Trump wrote in the post.Trump did not explain what he meant by the remark, which referred to Canada’s prime minister as a “governor.” The comment appeared in a broader message about environmental initiatives, including concerns over invasive Asian carp in the Great Lakes and water levels in Utah’s Great Salt Lake.Carney, who previously served as governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England before entering politics, has not publicly responded to the remark.Trump said he plans to coordinate with several U.S. states bordering the Great Lakes as part of the effort to address the invasive species.