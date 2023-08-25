Former US president Donald Trump came back on Twitter, now known as X, and sharing a his mugshot, taken on Thursday in Georgia.
“DONALDJTRUMP.COM,” tweeted Trump on Thursday.
https://t.co/MlIKklPSJT pic.twitter.com/Mcbf2xozsY— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2023
Trump linked to a statement, which said he was arrested at the Fulton County Jail despite having committed no crime.
“The American people know what’s going on,” he said.
“What has taken place is a travesty of justice and ELECTION INTERFERENCE.”
He said the left wants to intimidate people out of voting for a political outsider who puts Americans first. However, he said he “walked into the lion’s den with one simple message on behalf of our entire movement: I WILL NEVER SURRENDER OUR MISSION TO SAVE AMERICA.”
If people are doing poorly because of the politicians controlling the United States right now, he said they should not donate to him. But if they can, he asked them to make a donation “to evict Crooked Joe Biden from the White House and SAVE AMERICA during this dark chapter in our nation’s history.”
X owner Elon Musk allowed Trump back on the platform in November.
“Trump will be reinstated,” said Musk.
“Vox Populi, Vox Dei.” (A Latin phrase, translated as 'The voice of the people [is] the voice of God.'
The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated.Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022
Trump surrendered on Thursday to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office over charges about him attempting to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia in his fourth criminal case.
He listed his address as being in Palm Beach, FL. He identified as a white male, 6 ft. 3 in., 215 lbs, blond or strawberry hair, and blue eyes.
BREAKING: Donald Trump has been officially booked at the Fulton County JailThey list President Trump as 6’3 and 215lbs pic.twitter.com/EfLWgs5Zsr— Eric Spracklen🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) August 24, 2023
Trump is facing 13 charges for various offences. Some of these charges are violation of the Georgia RICO Act, solicitation of violation of oath by public officer, and conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer.
