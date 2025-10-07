Trump revives Alaska’s Ambler Road project after Biden-era block

US President Donald Trump has approved Alaska’s long-debated Ambler Road Project, reversing a Biden-era rejection and clearing the way for development of one of North America’s richest untapped mineral regions.The 211-mile industrial road will connect the Dalton Highway to the mineral-rich Ambler Mining District in northwest Alaska. Supporters say the decision marks a major victory for US energy independence and national security by opening access to critical minerals used in defence, technology, and manufacturing.The Trump administration’s approval came through an appeal under Section 1106 of the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act (ANILCA), overturning the Biden administration’s 2024 “no action” ruling that blocked construction. The road is seen as key to unlocking deposits of copper, zinc, cobalt, and other metals considered vital to reducing US reliance on foreign suppliers, particularly China..Steel demand drives Alberta’s renewed push for metallurgical coal mining.Alaska’s leaders hailed the move as a turning point for the state’s economy.Gov. Mike Dunleavy called it a catalyst for “new jobs and strategic development,” while Senators Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski said it restores a project Congress authorized more than 40 years ago as part of a broader land-use agreement.Both senators argued that the Biden administration’s denial violated the intent of ANILCA and undermined Alaska’s economic opportunities.Rep. Nick Begich said the decision strengthens the US supply chain and advances domestic resource development, adding that he intends to work with state and Indigenous leaders to ensure the project moves forward responsibly.Mining groups and industry officials also applauded the move. The Alaska Miners Association said Trump’s action restores investor confidence and “prioritizes access to Alaska’s critical minerals,” while Ambler Metals Managing Director Kaleb Froehlich described it as a pathway to “good-paying jobs and long-term prosperity” for rural communities..Northback plans to resubmit controversial Grassy Mountain mine proposal for approval.Executives from American Pacific Mining, South32, Trilogy Metals, and Valhalla Metals all issued statements backing the decision, describing it as essential to revitalizing Alaska’s mining sector and securing the nation’s mineral supply.Valhalla Metals Chairman Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse said the reversal corrects what he called the Biden administration’s “misguided” decision to block the road.First proposed decades ago, the Ambler Road Project has been one of Alaska’s most contested infrastructure developments.Environmental groups have opposed the project, warning it could disrupt caribou migration routes and subsistence hunting areas. Supporters argue it can be built with strict environmental safeguards while bringing jobs and infrastructure to isolated regions of the state.With the appeal now granted, the federal government is expected to reissue permits and authorizations that would allow construction to begin.Trump’s decision marks a significant shift in federal resource policy — one that could set the stage for renewed mining activity across Alaska and a broader push for domestic mineral production.