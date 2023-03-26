Former President Donald Trump took his bid to return to the White House on the road to a rally at Waco Regional Airport, in Waco, Texas, on Saturday.
Trump spoke just after 6 pm, with the Waco Tribune-Herald reporting the crowd, estimated to be 15,000, started arriving at 5:30 am, although parking lots did not open until 8 am.
Trump opened with a full-on assault on Democrats, who he said were seeking to find a charge to charge him with and are using "prosecutorial misconduct" as a new tool in their political "toolbox."
"If we don't win this next election in 2024, I truly believe our country is doomed; I think it's doomed," Trump told his rally, which aired live on Newsmax. "Prosecutorial misconduct is their new tool and they are willing to use it at levels never seen before in our country.”
"We must stop them, and we must not allow them to go through another election where they have yet another tool in their tool kit."
“Trump is facing potential legal action against him in New York City with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg; in Washington, DC, with Jan. 6 special counsel Jack Smith, and; in Atlanta, Georgia, with Fani Willis,” reports Newsmax.
"The new weapon being used by out of control, unhinged Democrats to cheat on elections is criminally investigating a candidate...and all you get is bad publicity," Trump said. "The craziest thing. I've got bad publicity, and my poll numbers have gone through the roof.”
"You've got to explain it to me, because nobody else has ever heard of it. But you know what? It gets so much publicity that the case actually gets adjudicated in the press.”
"And people see it's bulls*t, and they say it's unfair."
Trump said politicized justice has taken hold in cities run by Democrats, saying, "It takes place by the Department of Injustice and their local henchman at the DA's offices throughout the country. They've used the local offices, like in New York City, like in Atlanta, like in Chicago and Los Angeles.”
He added they are destroying families and making peoples’ lives miserable, despite knowing the people being targetted are, for the most part, innocent.
"They're patriots. They're not guilty of anything, and yet they have to go through hell," he said, adding Democrats will find it more difficult “stuffing ballot boxes in the post-COVID-19 election era.”
"This is really prosecutorial misconduct," he said. "That's what it's called. The innocence of people makes no difference whatsoever to these radical left maniacs. It is worse actually, in my opinion.”
"Hard to believe anything could be worse than this, but I think it's worse than ballot stuffing, or media manipulation by the FBI, working together with Twitter, Facebook, and the rest.”
Trump said, “2024 is the final battle."
"That's going to be the big one," he said. "You put me back in the White House, their reign will be over, and America will be a free nation once again.”
"Our enemies are desperate to stop us because they know that we are the only ones who can stop them. They know that. You know, there's never been a movement like this in the history of our country, probably in the history of almost every country. MAGA — Make America Great Again."
“In a new moment for Trump's rallies, Trump and his supporters put their hands over their hearts for the charity song Justice for All recorded by Trump and the J6 Prison Choir, a choir of 20, Jan. 6 defendants,” as reported by Newsmax.
"That song tells you a lot because it's number one in every single category," Trump said. "Number two was Taylor Swift. Number three was Miley Cyrus. So we have our moment, and that tells you that our people love those people."
Trump sees those against him as being anti-America.
"For seven years, you and I have been taking on the corrupt, rotten, and sinister forces trying to destroy America, and they've been trying to destroy it," he said. "They're not going to do it.”
"But they do get closer and closer with rigged elections, they get closer and closer. We've been the ones in this fight, standing up to the globalists and standing up to the Marxists and communists. That's what they are."
(3) comments
He is right.
Trump is 100% right. The fake news will tell you different!
Everything Trump was saying 8 years ago about the evil war mongering deep state globalist pedophile cabal is now self evident truth to any observant person
