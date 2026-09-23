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Trump says Canada is ‘destroying itself’ with mass immigration

President’s Truth Social blast lands as Ottawa cuts temporary-resident targets
Trump says that Canada is allowing millions of people into the Country unchecked and unvetted
Trump says that Canada is allowing millions of people into the Country unchecked and unvettedIllustration
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Mark Carney
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Western Standard
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