Trump says Canada 'lives because of the United States'

TORONTO — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Canada depends on the United States for its security, comments that drew attention at the World Economic Forum as he questioned the balance of responsibility among U.S. allies.Speaking during a wide-ranging appearance in Davos, Switzerland, Trump argued that American military power underpins stability not only in Europe but also in North America. In that context, he singled out Canada, saying it benefits extensively from U.S. protection.“Canada gets a lot of freebies from us,” Trump said. “They should be grateful also, but they’re not.” He added that Canada “lives because of the United States,” a remark delivered as part of his broader critique of allied countries that, he said, rely heavily on Washington while contributing less in return..Trump also criticized comments made by Canada’s prime minister earlier in the week, saying he was not impressed by the tone and suggesting Canada had failed to adequately acknowledge U.S. support in Prime Minister Carney's appearance on Tuesday in Davos.The president tied his comments about Canada to a larger argument about defense and security arrangements, emphasizing U.S. military spending and global reach. He said American defense initiatives, including missile defense systems, would also protect neighboring countries, including Canada, regardless of whether they contributed proportionally.Trump’s remarks echoed themes he raised repeatedly during his Davos speech, including skepticism about whether U.S. allies would come to America’s aid in a crisis and frustration with what he described as uneven burden-sharing within NATO and other partnerships..Canadian officials have not immediately responded publicly to Trump’s comments. Canada and the United States are longtime allies and partners in NATO and NORAD, the joint aerospace defense command responsible for monitoring and defending North American airspace.The comments are likely to be scrutinized in Ottawa, where leaders have traditionally emphasized the depth of the U.S.–Canada alliance while resisting characterizations that frame the relationship as one-sided.