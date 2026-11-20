CALGARY — US President Donald Trump has announced that any company that builds AI data centres outside of the United States will face a "tremendous" new tax."If they do that, they can, but we’re going to put a tremendous tax on them," Trump told reporters when asked about his opinion regarding American companies building data centres abroad.He provided no further details about this hypothetical tax, but it may cause AI companies to be more cautious in where they decide to build their centres.He also stated that he hadn't told his own officials about this plan, so it remains to be seen if it will actually be implemented or if it is just a bluff to scare tech companies away from investment outside of the United States..Alberta proposes 600-metre buffer for AI data centres, new water standards.There are currently two major American companies that are looking to Canada as a potential home for their future data centres. Meta has planned to build a large data centre north of Edmonton, while Anthropic has reportedly signed a 20-year lease to build a centre in Nova Scotia.The proposed Nova Scotia centre, if built, would make it the largest ever private investment in the province, rumoured to be around $10 billion.As for the Edmonton centre, Meta has stated it expects the over $13 billion site to be up and running in two to three years; it remains to be seen if this proposed tax will make these two tech giants rethink their investments.Canada has been seen as an ideal location for the building of data centres due to its abundant water resources as well as the fact that centres can save massive amounts of money in cooling costs due to the colder climate.The statement from Trump could be seen as a direct challenge to any further investment from the tech giants into Canada, as the president has continually maintained his "build in America" policy.