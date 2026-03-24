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Trump says Iran offered oil and gas 'present’ amid Middle East peace talks

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Iran has offered Washington a “present” related to oil and gas, as a show of good faith in ongoing negotiations over the Middle Eastern conflict.
US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Iran has offered Washington a “present” related to oil and gas, as a show of good faith in ongoing negotiations over the Middle Eastern conflict.X screenshot
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Donald Trump
Oil And Gas
Oil
Pakistan
Iran
Jd Vance
Marco Rubio
Bloomberg
Strait Of Hormuz
Geopolitics
USA
Iran War
Iran-US-Israel war
Iran USA
Axios
Shehbaz Sharif
82nd Airborne Division

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