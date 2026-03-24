Trump says Iran offered oil and gas 'present’ amid Middle East peace talks

CALGARY — US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Iran has offered Washington a “present” related to oil and gas, as a show of good faith in ongoing negotiations over the Middle Eastern conflict.Trump expressed optimism to reporters in the Oval Office that a deal to end the conflict could be possible because Iran “is going to make a deal.”.“[Iran] did something yesterday that was amazing,” Trump said.“They gave us a present, and the present arrived today. It was a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money.”While the president did not provide details on what Iran had offered up, he described it as not being “nuclear-related.”“It was a very nice thing they did,” he said, adding that Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were among US officials leading the negotiations, and that they were “dealing with the right people” in Iran.Tehran has not made a public statement on the announcement, but Iranian officials have been quoted by various news outlets as saying they have received American proposals and are in the process of reviewing them.Trump added Iran was eager to reach an agreement after weeks of fighting.“I can tell you they’d like to make a deal, and who wouldn’t?” he stated.“If you were there, look, their navy’s gone, their air force is gone, their communications are done — that’s the biggest problem.”Bloomberg reported on Monday that Trump claimed Iran was in agreement on some aspects of a potential peace deal, beginning with the American demand that the Islamic Republic be barred from acquiring nuclear weapons.According to Axios, the US and regional mediators — such as Pakistan or Turkey — are discussing the possibility of holding peace talks with Iran as soon as Thursday, but are still awaiting a response from Iranian officials..In an X post on Tuesday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said his country "stands ready" to facilitate talks between the US and Iran to end the war.“Pakistan welcomes and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the war in the Middle East, in the interest of peace and stability in the region and beyond,” Sharif stated.However, the US has moved to deploy troops to the region, with the 82nd Airborne Division dispatching roughly 3,000 troops to the Middle East, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal, raising concerns that American ground operations in Iran are still a very real possibility.