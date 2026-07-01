Trump says Iran talks progressing after military strikes

CALGARY — US President Donald Trump says indirect negotiations with Iran are making progress following last week's military confrontation, expressing optimism that a fragile ceasefire can evolve into a longer-term agreement centred on Tehran's nuclear ambitions.According to Bloomberg, Trump made the comments Wednesday as Washington and Tehran continue talks aimed at preventing further escalation after both sides exchanged retaliatory strikes following an Iranian drone attack near the Strait of Hormuz."They've had very good meetings, and we'll see," Trump told reporters. "We hit them very hard for three nights, as you know, but we're getting along very well, so I call it the denuclearization, and it's all taking place."Trump did not elaborate on any specific breakthroughs achieved during the negotiations.His son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff travelled to Qatar on Tuesday for technical discussions tied to an initial agreement that established a 60-day negotiation period between the US and Iran. AFP reported, citing an unidentified diplomat, that talks were expected to continue Wednesday, although Kushner and Witkoff were not scheduled to participate further..GIESBRECHT: Trump’s promise — Iran can’t have nuclear weapons.The negotiations come after tensions flared in the Persian Gulf when Iran launched a drone attack against a commercial vessel operating near the Strait of Hormuz. The US responded with military strikes, prompting a brief exchange of hostilities before both sides agreed to an interim truce.The dispute over security and control of the strategically important shipping route remains one of the major obstacles in the talks, along with ongoing concerns about Iran's nuclear program.Reports also emerged this week suggesting Trump had considered additional military action against Iran. The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing an unnamed US official, that Trump discussed military options with Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Caine before ultimately deciding to continue pursuing a diplomatic solution.Asked about the report Wednesday, Trump suggested Iran had been weakened by the recent strikes and signalled confidence that negotiations remain the preferred path forward."Well, I think they've come a long way. We hit them very hard last week. I think they're fine," Trump said."It's very simple, and Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon."