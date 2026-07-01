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Trump says Iran talks progressing after military strikes

US President Donald Trump says indirect negotiations with Iran are making progress following last week's military confrontation, expressing optimism that a fragile ceasefire can evolve into a longer-term agreement centred on Tehran's nuclear ambitions.
US President Donald Trump says indirect negotiations with Iran are making progress following last week's military confrontation, expressing optimism that a fragile ceasefire can evolve into a longer-term agreement centred on Tehran's nuclear ambitions.X screenshot
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