Trump says 'Iran wants to make a deal' amid ongoing chaos caused by Middle Eastern conflict

US President Donald Trump has said that the US is working to make a deal with Iran, saying there have been "very good and productive conversations" with the Iranians about the possibilities of ceasing hostilities."I AM PLEASE TO REPORT THAT THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AND THE COUNTRY OF IRAN, HAVE HAD, OVER THE LAST TWO DAYS, VERY GOOD AND PRODUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS REGARDING A COMPLETE AND TOTAL RESOLUTION OF OUR HOSTILITIES IN THE MIDDLE EAST," the president wrote, in all caps, in a statement released Monday morning..The statement also states that Trump has instructed US forces not to strike Iranian energy infrastructure or power plants for the next five days. Trump clarified these comments when he spoke to reporters at Palm Beach International Airport, saying that a "win" in this conflict would be the Iranians agreeing to not pursue nuclear capabilities and joint Iran-US control of the Strait of Hormuz. .Trump was also, whether on purpose or not, unclear about who these talks were being conducted with, denying having spoken with the current Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei."We're dealing with some people that I find to be very reasonable, very solid. The people within know who they are, they're very respected, and maybe one of them will be exactly what we're looking for. Look at Venezuela how well that's working out," the president said, being coy about who exactly he was discussing terms with in the Iranian regime.Sources out of the region have pointed to Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf as a likely person that Trump is referring to, according to Barak Ravid of Axios..Showing the major concern the price of oil is causing amongst the US administration, Trump explicitly stated that "the price of oil will drop like a rock" if a deal is made but also stated that a deal is not "guaranteed."According to Axios, Egypt, Turkey, and Pakistan have played key roles in mediating between the United States and Iran, the three countries have reportedly talked, at length, with both parties in the hope that they can come to a resolution.