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Trump says 'Iran wants to make a deal' amid ongoing chaos caused by Middle Eastern conflict

US will not strike Iranian energy infrastructure or power plants for five days as preliminary talks begin, Trump says US is talking with 'reasonable people'
US President Donald Trump talks to reports about the ongoing war in Iran
US President Donald Trump talks to reports about the ongoing war in IranScreengrab from @RapidResponse47 on Twitter
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Donald Trump
Iran
conflict in the middle east
Iran regime
Iran War
effects of Iran War on oil prices
Iran USA

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