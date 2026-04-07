Trump says Iranian 'civilization will die' in post about Iran conflict

TORONTO — U.S. President Donald Trump posted a message on Truth Social Tuesday morning suggesting that a major and potentially historic development involving Iran could occur imminently, as fighting continues in an ongoing U.S.-led conflict with the country.In the post, Trump wrote that “a whole civilization will die tonight,” adding that he did not want that outcome but believed it was likely. He also referenced what he described as “complete and total regime change,” suggesting that new leadership could bring different and “less radicalized minds.”The president’s message did not specify what event he was referring to, nor did it provide details about any confirmed developments in Iran. As of Tuesday, there had been no official announcements from U.S. or international authorities confirming a regime change or other major political shift in the country.Trump characterized the moment as potentially “one of the most important” in global history and claimed that decades of “extortion, corruption, and death” could come to an end. He concluded the post by expressing support for “the great people of Iran.”.The remarks come amid the ongoing 2026 conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran, which began Feb. 28 with a joint U.S.-Israeli military campaign known as Operation Epic Fury. The offensive has targeted Iranian nuclear facilities and military infrastructure, with U.S. officials stating its goal is to weaken Iran’s nuclear capabilities and naval power.The conflict follows weeks of escalating tensions in February, including Iranian missile activity near the Strait of Hormuz and warnings from Trump of potential retaliation. Since the start of the operation, both sides have exchanged air strikes, drone attacks and missile fire, with reports of casualties and military losses on both sides.In recent weeks, U.S. forces have increased their presence in the region, including the deployment of additional naval assets and troops. Iran has responded with retaliatory strikes, raising concerns about a broader regional escalation and potential disruption to global oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.