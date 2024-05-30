Trump, social media fire back at De Niro

On Tuesday, Robert De Niro showed up on the street in front of the Manhattan courthouse where former president Donald Trump is on trial, facing 34 felony charges.The Raging Bull actor came to the courthouse on behalf of the Joe Biden presidential campaign, spewing a ton of venom at Trump and getting into a war of words with his supporters.It wasn't long before social media trolls fired back, making fun of De Niro with a series of memes, as well as an overdub to the speech De Niro read at the event..Trump responded to De Niro on his social media platform Truth Social, posting “I never knew how small, both mentally and physically, Wacko Former Actor Robert De Niro was.” “Today, De Niro, who suffers from an incurable case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, commonly known in the medical community as TDS, was met, outside the Courthouse, with a force far greater than the Radical Left – MAGA,” continued Trump (more below)..Social media was ripe with responses to De Niro.