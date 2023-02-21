Donald Trump

Donald Trump launches 2024 presidential run. 

 Courtesy CBC

In lockstep with declared presidential candidate, Nikki Haley, former President Donald Trump says a stamina assessment for would-be presidents should be added to Haley’s call for a mental competency test for candidates over the age of 75, reports the UK’s Daily Mail.

“When people send someone to Washington, they need to know they're at the top of their game. That's why I think those competency tests are important,” Haley told Fox & Friends last week.

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

PersonOne
PersonOne

This: “There are a lot of elderly people with a whole lot of experience who are very capable of doing great work.”

True. But there are many who are not. So a test seems reasonable. A rational elder person who knows they are not 100% should and probably would excuse themselves from a role that requires 100%. However, there are those who can no longer discern this about themselves... and that is why a test should be performed.

And I think there needs to be more limits on length of term. I dont think Senators in Canada should have lifetime appointments. I dont think MPs and MLAs should be allowed to operate for 4 full years before a review. Many abuse the term, and sit back, never answering emails or the calls of those they represent, or who may have elected them.

gporter
gporter

How about they go one step further, and do a phsyc test to get rid of the narcissists.

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

[thumbup] Only problem is there wouldn't be anyone left to run for office.

