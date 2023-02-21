In lockstep with declared presidential candidate, Nikki Haley, former President Donald Trump says a stamina assessment for would-be presidents should be added to Haley’s call for a mental competency test for candidates over the age of 75, reports the UK’s Daily Mail.
“When people send someone to Washington, they need to know they're at the top of their game. That's why I think those competency tests are important,” Haley told Fox & Friends last week.
"We can't have someone like Joe Biden, who's asleep at the wheel, and have China sitting there threatening us and us wondering if he actually knows what's going on.”
“ANYBODY running for the Office of President of the United States should agree to take a full & complete Mental Competency Test simultaneously (or before!) with the announcement that he or she is running, & likewise, but to a somewhat lesser extent, agree to a test which would prove that you are physically capable of doing the job,” Trump posted on his Truth Social site.
“Being an outstanding president requires great mental acuity & physical stamina. If you don't have these qualities or traits, it is likely you won't succeed. MAGA!"
Trump's post comes after White House physician Col. Kevin O'Connor gave President Joe Biden his annual physical, saying Biden is a “healthy” and “vigorous” 80-year-old who is fit for office.
The exam did not include a cognitive test despite calls by Republicans, amid his penchant for gaffes and occasional misstatements, reports TheMail.
While in office, Trump took an acuity test when his mental abilities were challenged by the Democrats, then bragged about passing the test with no problems.
“In the America I see, the permanent politician will finally retire,” said Haley, according to Politico. “We’ll have term limits for Congress. And mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old.”
“And what I do strongly believe is the American people need options. I don’t think you have to be 80 years old to be in Washington DC.”
Haley’s comments were interpreted by many as an obvious criticism of Trump, 76, and Biden, 80, says The Independent, adding Biden is the oldest person to ever be elected president, a title previously held by Trump.
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, 81, the runner-up in the 2016 and 2020 Democratic presidential primaries, slammed Haley’s comments.
“I think that’s absurd. We are fighting racism, we’re fighting sexism, we’re fighting homophobia, I think we should also be fighting ageism,” Sanders told Face the Nation on CBS on Sunday.
“Trust people, look at people and say, ‘You know, this person is competent, this person is not competent,’” said Sanders. “There are a lot of 40-year-olds out there who ain’t particularly competent. Older people, you know, you look at the individual, I don’t think you make a blanket statement.”
Sanders also told The Guardian “age is always a factor, but there are a thousand factors. Some people who are 80 or more have more energy than people who are 30.”
“I would hope that we will fight ageism as much as we fight sexism and racism and homophobia, judge people on how they are and not simply by their age,” he said.
“There are a lot of elderly people with a whole lot of experience who are very capable of doing great work.”
(3) comments
This: “There are a lot of elderly people with a whole lot of experience who are very capable of doing great work.”
True. But there are many who are not. So a test seems reasonable. A rational elder person who knows they are not 100% should and probably would excuse themselves from a role that requires 100%. However, there are those who can no longer discern this about themselves... and that is why a test should be performed.
And I think there needs to be more limits on length of term. I dont think Senators in Canada should have lifetime appointments. I dont think MPs and MLAs should be allowed to operate for 4 full years before a review. Many abuse the term, and sit back, never answering emails or the calls of those they represent, or who may have elected them.
How about they go one step further, and do a phsyc test to get rid of the narcissists.
[thumbup] Only problem is there wouldn't be anyone left to run for office.
