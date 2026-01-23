Trump takes shot at Canada over Golden Dome disagreement; says China will 'eat them up'

Trump seems to have Canada in his crosshairs yet again with a Truth Social post on Friday taking a jab at Canada's unwillingness to participate in his 'Golden Dome' missile defence project."Canada is against the Golden Dome being built over Greenland, even though the Golden Dome would protect Canada. Instead, they voted in favour of doing business with China, who will “eat them up” within the first year!" said the American president on his Truth Social platform..It's unclear if Trump is saying that Canada is against the Golden Dome project in its entirety or if it's just opposed to Greenland being included, as in the past Trump has said that Canada is interested in joining the missile defence partnership.Whatever the case, it seems that relations between the White House and the Prime Minister's Office continue to be frosty since the Prime Minister's speech at the WEF, where he appeared to call for a global shift away from American hegemony.The federal government has also been bullish in its rebuke of Trump's desire for Greenland, with Carney saying that Canada would send troops to defend the Danish dependency under NATO's Article Five..Since Carney's speech, Trump has posted this message along with revoking Carney's invitation to join his "Board of Peace" organization, which it had been rumoured that Canada, along with its European allies such as France, Germany, and the UK, wouldn't be joining due to the $1 billion entrance fee.Carney seems to be returning this cold shoulder not only with his speech in Davos but also when asked today how talks with the president were going, Carney responded, "Oh, that's the most boring question. Think of a new one.".Trump also references Canada's recent trade agreement with China, saying that the Chinese will "eat them up within the first year," implying that Canada shifting its trade away from the United States will lead to a Chinese-dominated relationship.As CUSMA approaches its June expiry, the strained relationship between Ottawa and Washington remains unchanged.