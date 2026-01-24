UPDATED: Trump threatens 100% tariffs on Canada over China trade deal

he miIn a dramatic escalation of trade tensions with Ottawa, U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to impose a 100 % tariff on all Canadian imports if Canada moves forward with a trade agreement with the People’s Republic of China.The move that would upend decades of North American economic cooperation and risks triggering a full-scale trade confrontation.Trump made the threat in a post on his Truth Social platform, warning Prime Minister Mark Carney against allowing Canadian markets to become a conduit for Chinese goods entering the United States. “If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the U.S.A.,” the president wrote, reiterating his longstanding protectionist stance.Just days earlier, Trump had publicly suggested that a trade deal between Canada and China “could be a good thing,” and signalled tentative approval of Ottawa expanding economic ties with Beijing. That apparent endorsement has now been abandoned in an abrupt policy pivot, with the president framing the Canada–China pact as a direct threat to U.S. economic security and sovereignty..At the heart of the dispute is a recently announced Canadian agreement with China that would see tariffs on certain Chinese electric vehicles significantly reduced in exchange for lowered duties on Canadian agricultural exports, including canola and other key commodities. While Ottawa has described the arrangement as limited and focused on select sectors, the White House portrays any reduction of trade barriers with Beijing as an unacceptable backdoor for Chinese goods to access U.S. markets via Canada.The tariff threat comes amid broader diplomatic friction between Trump and Carney. Their relationship has soured in recent weeks after Carney used a high-profile speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos to describe a “rupture” in the U.S.-led international order — a remark widely interpreted as a critique of Trump’s foreign policy agenda. In response, the U.S. president revoked Canada’s invitation to his proposed “Board of Peace” initiative, further souring bilateral ties.Trump has also publicly derided Carney by referring to him as “Governor Carney,” echoing similar misnomers used toward previous Canadian leaders, underscoring the sharp rhetorical tone that now characterizes U.S.–Canada interactions..A blanket 100% tariff on Canadian imports would mark a historic departure from established trade norms between the two countries, which have long operated under deeply integrated frameworks such as the Canada–U.S.–Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). Canada remains one of the United States’ largest trading partners, supplying vast quantities of energy, critical minerals, machinery, and agricultural products.Analysts warn that such steep tariffs could significantly disrupt supply chains, raise costs for U.S. manufacturers dependent on Canadian inputs, and provoke retaliatory measures from Ottawa. The minister responsible for Canada-US trade, Dominic LeBlanc took to X with a response.“As the Prime Minister said this week, Canada and the United States have built a remarkable partnership in our economy and security — and we will remain focused on ensuring the future of that relationship will benefit workers and businesses on both sides of our border,” LeBlanc wrote.“There is no pursuit of a free trade deal with China. What was achieved was resolution on several important tariff issues,” he added. “Canada’s new government is building a stronger Canadian economy, with a plan that is building our strength at home and strengthening our trading partnerships throughout the world,” concluded LeBlanc.