Trump threatens 200% tariffs on French wine over Board of Peace dispute

TORONTO —U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he would impose a 200% tariff on French wines and Champagnes, linking the threat to France’s refusal to join a proposed U.S.-led “Board of Peace” aimed at resolving global conflicts.Speaking to reporters, Trump said the tariffs were intended to pressure French President Emmanuel Macron to participate in the initiative. Asked about Macron’s reported decision not to join, Trump dismissed the French leader and suggested he would soon be out of office.“I’ll put a 200% tariff on his wines and Champagnes, and he’ll join, but he doesn’t have to join,” Trump said.According to Reuters, a source close to Macron said France intends to decline the invitation at this stage.Trump first proposed the Board of Peace last September when outlining a plan to end the war in Gaza. Invitations sent to world leaders last week describe a broader mandate focused on resolving conflicts globally.According to a draft charter seen by Reuters, the U.S. administration has invited about 60 countries to join the initiative. The document calls for members to contribute $1 billion in cash if they want their membership to extend beyond three years.The White House has not provided further details on when the proposed tariffs would take effect or whether similar measures could be applied to other European Union countries.