Trump threatens Insurrection Act as ICE protests continue in Minneapolis

President Donald Trump said Thursday he may invoke the Insurrection Act to deploy troops in response to ongoing protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Minneapolis.

The statement followed a shooting Wednesday in which a federal officer shot a man in the leg after being attacked with a shovel and a broom handle, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The incident occurred amid heightened tensions in the city following the fatal shooting of Renee Good by a federal immigration agent on Jan. 7.

In a social media post, Trump accused Minnesota officials of failing to control unrest and said he would act if protests continued. He described demonstrators as “professional agitators and insurrectionists” and said federal officers were carrying out their duties under difficult conditions.

The Insurrection Act is a rarely used federal law that allows a president to deploy the U.S. military or federalize the National Guard for domestic law enforcement, typically over the objections of state authorities.

Trump has previously raised the possibility of using the act during periods of civil unrest.