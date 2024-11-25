Trump to boot transgender troops from US military on January 20

One of President-elect Donald Trump’s first priorities after his January 20 inauguration is signing an executive order to kick transgender troops out of the military. The move, which would unceremoniously remove 15,000 people from their posts, reflects remarks made by Trump that some high-ranking military officers are more concerned with DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion) than defence. Trans troops would be medically discharged, meaning they would be determined unfit to serve in the military, and new members would not be allowed in if they are trans. Gender dysphoria is a mental disorder listed in the psychiatric Diagnostic and Statistical Manual (DSM).When Trump was president from 2016 to 2020, he issued a similar order preventing transgender-identifying people from signing up, but did not remove current troops from their positions — an order promptly rescinded by his predecessor, President Joe Biden. .DEI SLASHED: Boeing joins litany of corporations scrapping diversity ideology .US defence sources told The Times even troops who have been serving for decades will be ousted. “These people will be forced out at a time when the military can’t recruit enough people,” said the source. “Only the Marine Corps is hitting its numbers for recruitment and some people who will be affected are in very senior positions.”.Male transgender prisoners can now choose to go to women's prison.The anticipated order has already set off waves of discontent from DEI charities, including the Modern Military Association of America (MMAA), which advocated for "gender minority" millitary troops and veterans.“Should a trans ban be implemented from day one of the Trump administration it would undermine the readiness of the military and create an even greater recruitment and retention crisis, not to mention signalling vulnerability to America’s adversaries,” said MMAA CEO Rachel Branaman, per the The Times. “Abruptly discharging 15,000-plus service members, especially given that the military’s recruiting targets fell short by 41,000 recruits last year, adds administrative burdens to war fighting units, harms unit cohesion, and aggravates critical skill gaps.”“There would be a significant financial cost, as well as a loss of experience and leadership that will take possibly 20 years and billions of dollars to replace.”.New army logo misfires. Trump’s nominated defence secretary Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News host, has slammed the military for its “weak” and “effeminate” leadership. “The next commander in chief will need to clean house,” Hegseth had said earlier, adding that costly trans surgeries was an extravagance too costly for the pentagon.Only a small fraction of military personnel suffer from “trans lunacy,” he said, per The Times.