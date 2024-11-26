UPDATED: Trump to impose 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico, citing efforts to block illegal drug trade

President-elect Donald Trump plans to make an executive order on his first day in office to impose 25% tariffs on all goods imported into the United States from Canada and Mexico. China will face an additional 10% tariffs, on top of existing tariffs, on all goods coming to the US. It has been rumoured Trump would impose steep tariffs on North American partners, but this is the first time since his election earlier this month he confirmed his intentions.The incoming president and those he has nominated have talked extensively about issues with America’s open borders, including hard drug trafficking. His nominated border czar last week called out Canada for allowing terrorists into the country, and the threat that means to the United States’ northern border. He said the tariffs will be in effect until America’s borders are secure, and the country’s northern and southern neighbours got their crime and drug problems under control. .Massive surge of illegal migrants, including suspected terrorists, crossing border from Canada to US.Trump on social media Monday evening announced on January 20, inauguration day, “as one of (his) many first executive orders,” he will “sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous open borders.”“As everyone is aware, thousands of people are pouring (in) through Mexico and Canada, bringing crime and drugs at levels never seen before,” wrote Trump, citing the real-time example of a known caravan headed to the US from Mexico in attempts to make it through President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ open border before inauguration day.“Right now a caravan coming from Mexico, composed of thousands of people, seems to be unstoppable in its quest to come through our currently open border,” he wrote.“This tariff will remain in effect until such time as drugs, in particular fentanyl, and all Illegal aliens stop this invasion of our country!”“Both Mexico and Canada have the absolute right and power to easily solve this long simmering problem. We hereby demand that they use this power, and until such time that they do, it is time for them to pay a very big price!”.WATCH: Freeland and incoming US border czar have very different views on security.In another post, Trump fired his accusations at China. He said he’d had “many talks with China about the massive amounts of drugs, in particular Fentanyl, being sent into the United States – but to no avail.”The president-elect said he was told by Chinese officials they would institute the death penalty for hard drug dealers.“But, unfortunately, they never followed through, and drugs are pouring into our country, mostly through Mexico, at levels never seen before,” wrote Trump.“Until such time as they stop, we will be charging China an additional 10% tariff, above any additional tariffs, on all of their many products coming into the United States of America.”.Miller responds to incoming US border czar’s remarks on Canada’s border vulnerability .Alberta Premier Danielle Smith acknowledged the Trump administration “has valid concerns related to illegal activities at our shared border.”Smith said Alberta is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government “to work with the incoming administration to resolve these issues immediately, thereby avoiding any unnecessary tariffs on Canadian exports to the US.”She added, “fortunately, the vast majority of Alberta’s energy exports to the US are delivered through secure and safe pipelines which do not in any way contribute to these illegal activities at the border.”“As the largest exporter of oil and gas to the US, we look forward to working with the new administration to strengthen energy security for both the US and Canada,” wrote Smith..Backlog of illegal immigrants in Canada exceeds 180K.Ontario Premier Doug Ford called Trump’s decision “devastating.”“A 25% tariff would be devastating to workers and jobs in both Canada and the US,” he wrote on social media.Ford also urged Trudeau’s Liberals “to take the situation at our border seriously” and said the prime minister “must call an urgent meeting with all premiers.”“We need a Team Canada approach and response—and we need it now,” wrote Ford..Trudeau speaking to reporters Tuesday morning said he and Trump had a phone call the night before to discuss the tariffs and "the cahllanges that (they) can work on together.""It was a good talk," said Trudeau."This is a relationship that we know takes a certain amount of working on, and that's what we'll do."The prime minister said he intends to "take a Team Canada" approach and said he's already responded to Ford about calling a first ministers meeting, which he plans to hold later this week.