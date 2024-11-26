News

UPDATED: Trump to impose 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico, citing efforts to block illegal drug trade

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President Donald Trump
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President Donald TrumpWestern Standard Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Mexico
Fentanyl
China
Illegal Drug Trade
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
US President-elect Donald Trump
tariffs on Canada
America’s borders

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news