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Trump to refill US oil reserve with Venezuelan crude as Canada faces new competition

US President Donald Trump said Sunday the United States will be using its newfound control over Venezuela’s crude oil to refill America’s depleted Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
US President Donald Trump said Sunday the United States will be using its newfound control over Venezuela’s crude oil to refill America’s depleted Strategic Petroleum Reserve.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Donald Trump
Trans Mountain Pipeline
Oil And Gas
Danielle Smith
Oil
Trans Mountain
Oil Exports
Pembina Pipeline
Venezuela
Lake Ontario
Trans Mountain Corp
Heather Exner-Pirot
west coast pipeline
venezuelan oil
Mark Maki
President Delcy Rodriguez
lake america
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