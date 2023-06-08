Online news outlet Just the News reports the US Department of Justice notified Donald Trump he is a target in a criminal investigation and likely to be indicted as early as next week, in a probe into alleged classified documents.
“The revelation comes as the Justice Department has declined to delay charges to allow an investigation into allegations of witness tampering in connection with a senior prosecutor working on the case attempting to influence a key witness by discussing federal judgeship with the lawyer representing the witness provided by Trump’s legal team,” says Just the News
Special Counsel Jack Smith’s prosecutorial team informed Trump’s team in recent days the charges he faces include “gathering, transmitting or losing” of national defence information.
Other charges reportedly being considered are alleged false statements and obstruction of justice, reports The Post Millennial, adding “Trump’s lawyers have been preparing their defence for months based on months of legal research in anticipation of charges” and “are prepared to argue that Trump had Constitutional powers to declassify documents during his presidency and take them with him when his term ended.”
Trump’s lawyers will rely on a US District Court case out of Washington over a decade ago regarding former President Bill Clinton, which concluded a president had the power to determine what documents from his presidency can be kept in personal possession, reports The Post Millennial.
Trump responded in a Truth Social post, writing, "No one has told me I’m being indicted, and I shouldn’t be because I’ve done NOTHING wrong, but I have assumed for years that I am a Target of the WEAPONIZED DOJ & FBI, starting with the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax, the “No Collusion” Mueller Report, Impeachment hoax #1, Impeachment hoax #2, the perfect Ukraine phone call, and various other scams & witch hunts. A travesty of justice & election interference at a level never seen before. Republicans in Congress must make this their # 1 issue!!!"
Just the News adds, “No prior or sitting American president has ever been indicted in federal court, and if the grand jury accepts the prosecutors’ case it will touch off an unprecedented legal battle certain to work its way to the Supreme Court while lingering over the 2024 election in which Trump handily leads the GOP field by as many as 50 points in some polls.”
They want to stop Trump in whatever way they can. These globalist like George Soros despise him because he went against their agenda. Soros said that Trump was a mistake. Oops!
