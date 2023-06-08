Donald Trump

 

 Courtesy Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

Online news outlet Just the News reports the US Department of Justice notified Donald Trump he is a target in a criminal investigation and likely to be indicted as early as next week, in a probe into alleged classified documents.

“The revelation comes as the Justice Department has declined to delay charges to allow an investigation into allegations of witness tampering in connection with a senior prosecutor working on the case attempting to influence a key witness by discussing federal judgeship with the lawyer representing the witness provided by Trump’s legal team,” says Just the News

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Jasper425
Jasper425

They want to stop Trump in whatever way they can. These globalist like George Soros despise him because he went against their agenda. Soros said that Trump was a mistake. Oops!

