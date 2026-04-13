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Trump unloads on Pope Leo calling him 'weak on crime, terrible for foreign policy'; posts image of himself as Jesus

Pope Leo XIV found himself the target of a scathing attack by US President Donald Trump over the weekend.
Pope Leo XIV found himself the target of a scathing attack by US President Donald Trump over the weekend.WS Canva
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Donald Trump
Catholic Church
Iran
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Giorgia Meloni
Venezuela
Us Politics
Vatican City
Pope Leo
Pope Leo XIV
Iran-US-Israel war
matteo salvini

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