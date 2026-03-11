News

Trump unveils $300 billion Texas oil refinery project backed by India’s Reliance Industries

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that his country will be building its first oil refinery in five decades with investment from India’s Reliance Industries.
US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that his country will be building its first oil refinery in five decades with investment from India’s Reliance Industries.Image generated by Grok AI
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Donald Trump
Oil And Gas
Oil
Usa
Texas
India
Oil Refinery
Texas Governor
Governor Greg Abbott
American First Refining
America First
US oil
John V. Calce
Reliance Industries
shale oil

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news