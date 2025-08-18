Trump vows to scrap mail-in ballots, voting machines before midterm elections

“This will be strongly opposed by the Democrats because they cheat at levels never seen before,” Trump wrote, adding that the order is aimed at bringing "honesty to the 2026 Midterm Elections.”

The plan echoes an earlier March executive order targeting state election procedures, which was quickly challenged in court and struck down after Democrat-led states argued that the Constitution grants them — not the federal government — authority to administer elections.

On Monday, Trump suggested that states function as “agents of the federal government in counting and tabulating the votes,” and must therefore comply with his directive.

Legal experts quoted by Reuters said that claim is almost certain to trigger another constitutional showdown.

Democrats and voting rights advocates immediately pushed back.

“This is a blatant power grab that would disenfranchise millions of Americans,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James, who led one of the earlier lawsuits against Trump’s March order.