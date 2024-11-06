UPDATED: Trump wins US presidential election, Kamala yet to concede; Canadian leaders react

Donald Trump claimed victory in the US presidential election early Wednesday morning, beating out Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. Trump, who survived two assassination attempts this summer as he campaigned across America, won the required 270 electoral votes to become the forty-seventh president. Further, the Republicans reclaimed the Senate. Harris has not conceded by the time of this publication.“I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honour of being elected your forty-seventh president and your forty-fifth president," Trump told supporters after his win was confirmed. .Trump did better in this election than he did when he won in 2016, while Harris performed worse than President Joe Biden when he won in 2020.“We’ve been through so much together and today you showed up in record numbers to deliver a victory.”Trump said, “This was something special and we’re going to pay you back.”Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Trump on his victory.“Congratulations to Donald Trump on being elected President of the United States,” wrote Trudeau on social media Wednesday morning.“The friendship between Canada and the US is the envy of the world. I know President Trump and I will work together to create more opportunity, prosperity, and security for both of our nations.”