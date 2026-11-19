CALGARY — The United States, China, and Russia pledged to hold talks on reducing the risk of nuclear war and announced plans to increase the supply of refined petroleum products after their leaders met Thursday in Shenzhen, China.US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke for more than an hour at their first three-way meeting, CBC reported. Trump had met separately with Xi and Putin before the three sat down at a lakeside villa.“We are really making history,” Trump said as the meeting opened. “The three of us have a great deal to discuss.”In a joint statement, the leaders “reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.” They agreed to discuss ways to reduce nuclear risk and prevent the spread of nuclear weapons.On energy, the three countries said they “plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations.” Trump said he and Xi agreed on the importance of keeping oil moving through the Strait of Hormuz, where commercial shipping has faced months of disruption since the US and Israel went to war with Iran on February 28. The disruption has driven up global oil prices..The leaders also said the International Criminal Court and similar bodies “must not abuse their jurisdiction.” They emphasized the importance of state consent and immunity for government officials.Putin faces an ICC arrest warrant over the war in Ukraine, and the Trump administration has imposed sanctions on the court. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said Washington wants to “dismantle the ICC, piece by piece.”Putin cited Ukraine as one regional conflict the three countries had a shared interest in settling. Xi did not mention Ukraine or Iran in his public remarks during the two-day summit..Trade was also on the agenda. The US and China extended their trade truce earlier this month, but reports that Nvidia chips were reaching China through Southeast Asia have raised questions about the effectiveness of US export restrictions.Xi called for “free and open” trade during Thursday’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings. Western leaders have criticized China’s emphasis on industrial production over domestic consumption, arguing it contributes to global trade imbalances.The three leaders also called for United Nations reform as the Security Council prepared for another secret ballot to choose a successor to Secretary-General António Guterres, whose term ends December 31.After eight rounds of voting, the council’s five veto-holding members — the US, China, Russia, France and Britain — had yet to agree on a candidate.