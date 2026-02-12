Trump's border czar says ICE operation in Minneapolis to cease

Trump's appointed border czar, Tom Homan, has said that the ICE operation in Minneapolis will conclude.Operation Metro Surge, as it was called, has been an ongoing operation since early December, in which over 3,000 federal officers were deployed to Minnesota to crack down on what the American administration called "criminal illegal aliens.""I have proposed, and President Trump has concurred, that this surge operation conclude," Homan said in a press conference.Homan went on to say that the operation had "yielded the successful results we came here for.""The twin cities of Minnesota are, and will continue to be, much safer for the communities here because of what we have accomplished under President Trump's leadership.".The ICE operation in Minnesota, specifically in Minneapolis, has come under increased scrutiny after the highly publicized deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good.Both Pretti and Good were fatally shot by ICE agents, drawing further anger and distrust of federal agents within the Twin Cities.Large protests and anti-ICE action have followed these two shootings, making the ongoing operations more difficult due to resistance from the local community and city officials such as Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey.Frey specifically has been outspoken against ICE operations, with the mayor celebrating the end of Operation Metro Storm, writing on X that the operation "has been catastrophic for our neighbors and businesses.".However, the size and strength of the anti-ICE protests have diminished recently, with Homan saying that there has been "a big change here in the last couple of weeks."Homan credited the decline of recent protests and anti-ICE action to the increase in cooperation between the federal agency and local leaders.The border czar did not say what the timeline will be for scaling back operations but said that the number of ICE officials in Minnesota will return to "pre-surge levels" and that ICE agents will be redeployed to other cities or sent back to their "home stations."