Trump’s counterterrorism chief resigns, says US 'started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby'

The Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, Joe Kent, has resigned from his position, citing his issue with the war with Iran, and the Iranian 'second in command' has been killed in an Israeli airstrike.In a statement posted on Twitter Tuesday morning, Joe Kent announced his resignation, saying that he "cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby."Kent, one of the top officials in the counterterrorism area of the US government, was responsible for monitoring and preventing terrorist activity in the United States and around the world.In his letter written to President Trump, he goes on to say that "high-ranking Israeli officials and influential members of the American media deployed a misinformation campaign that wholly undermined your America First platform and sowed pro-war sentiments to encourage a war with Iran."Kent said that it was an "honour to serve in your administration," but "I pray that you will reflect upon what we are doing in Iran, and who we are doing it for."Trump reacted by saying Kent didn't understand the threat Iran poses."He was weak on security. It's a good thing he's out. He said Iran's not a threat," said Trump during an Oval Office press conference..In the Middle East, two top Iranian officials have been killed in an Israeli airstrike; one of them was Ali Larijani, the secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council and perceived second in command.Larijani was reportedly seen as an early transitional leader by the United States and Israel but later began to be viewed as a target after "lashing out" at the United States and Israel and his brutal crackdown of protesters in January.Larijani, alongside General Gholam Reza Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s all-volunteer Basij force, was killed in an Israeli airstrike Monday night, according to Israel Katz, the Israeli defence minister.