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Trump’s counterterrorism chief resigns, says US 'started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby'

Iranian 'second in command' killed in Israeli strike after increased hostility towards Israel and US
Official portrait of Joe Kent, Director of the National Counterterrorism Center
Official portrait of Joe Kent, Director of the National Counterterrorism CenterOffice of the Director of National Intelligence
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Donald Trump
Iran and Israel
Iran regime
Iran War
Ali Larijani
Joe Kent
Director of the National Counterterrorism Center
Israeli airstrikes

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