Trump’s National Security Advisor Mike Waltz detests Trudeau, endorses Poilievre

US President-elect Donald Trump has selected his national security advisor-to-be — Florida Rep. Mike Waltz, who has a history of criticizing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s progressive policies and weak stance on foreign interference. The brunt of Waltz’s contempt towards Trudeau surrounds the Canadian prime minister’s weak approach to dealing with Beijing. To add insult to injury for Trudeau, Waltz has publicly endorsed Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre. In May, Waltz posted to social media that he can’t wait for Trudeau to lose the election in 2025, and for Poilievre to step in. Waltz considers the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to be a serious threat, and firmly believes America’s allies need to pull their own weight when it comes to defence.The Trudeau Liberals have faced international scrutiny for their failure to meet NATO targets that require member countries to allocate 2% of GDP to defence spending by 2024. The Liberals said last week they won’t make the target until 2032..Waltz, a congressman of six years, is a decorated special forces veteran and has a background in business and defence policy. His wife, Julia Nesheiwat, is vice president of Calgary-based TC Energy Corp., formerly TransCanada, the company that worked on building the Keystone XL oil pipeline, a project that failed under Trudeau’s oversight.Trump issued a statement confirming his pick for national security advisor on Tuesday, where he highlighted Waltz's extensive military experience, including his 27-year stint in the Army Special Forces. Trump also noted Waltz is the first-ever Green Beret to have been elected to Congress.“Mike has been a strong champion of my America First Foreign Policy agenda, and will be a tremendous champion of our pursuit of Peace through Strength!" wrote Trump, per ABC News.Waltz in May reposted a clip from the Canadian House of Commons where Poilievre was grilling Trudeau over the cost of living and mocking him for retorting that his party “is launching a housing design catalogue” while people can’t afford to buy a home."This guy is going to send Trudeau packing in 2025 (finally) and start digging Canada out of the progressive mess it's in," commented Waltz in the caption."His trolling of Trudeau's nonsense worth a watch!".Concerning the damning revelations in a National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) report released in June, Waltz said it’s “VERY disturbing that the CCP influenced Canadian elections.”The congressman warned Americans should take note that this could be “an example of what they can do to ours.”“CCP officials openly bragging about defeating two Canadian conservative candidates to tip their parliament in China’s favor,” wrote Waltz, reposting an article on the matter.“Must read.”.He also called out Trudeau for cowardly declining to participate in a 2021 UN vote on the genocide of Muslim Uyghurs at the hand of the CCP.“It's a great first step for Canada to recognize the ongoing genocide in Xinjiang (province) but shameful Justin Trudeau abstained from the vote,” wrote Waltz on social media at the time..Waltz slammed Trudeau in 2022 when the Liberals sold a lithium mine to the CCP.“We need answers on why Justin Trudeau’s government allowed the sale of a lithium mine to a Chinese-state owned entity at such a critical time to secure energy independence,” wrote Waltz on social media, demanding to know if Trudeau had consulted his American counterpart, “per our agreement with Canada.”Yet another example surrounds Trudeau’s father’s Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation, which accepted a staggering donation of $1 million from CCP agents.“The politically connected Chinese donors who pledged $1-million to the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation also sought to erect a statue of chairman Mao Zedong at the University of Montreal’s law school,” wrote Waltz on Twitter (“X”) at the time.