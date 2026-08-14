Trump's trade representative presses Canada to drop retaliatory measures as tariff deadline nears

CALGARY — Canada and the United States are continuing negotiations as an August 19 deadline approaches for a new round of US tariffs on Canadian goods, with Washington pressing Ottawa to remove retaliatory trade measures.US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has said Canada must address what the Trump administration considers discriminatory treatment of American products, including Canadian counter-tariffs, as the two countries work toward a possible agreement.The United States has threatened to impose tariffs of up to 50% on a range of Canadian imports beginning August 19. The measures would cover nearly USD$20 billion worth of Canadian goods, representing about 5.2% of the goods the US imported from Canada in 2025, according to the US Trade Representative's office.Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc met with Greer again Thursday, marking their fourth meeting in three weeks as negotiators work toward an agreement before the deadline.“Negotiations are ongoing, and we continue to advance Canada’s interests,” LeBlanc said following the meeting..A Canadian government source familiar with the negotiations told Reuters that talks were progressing well and that Washington was also interested in reaching an agreement before August 19.“We are also seeing some positive aspects from the US too. They also want to come to an agreement before the deadline of August 19th,” the source said.Washington has objected to Canadian measures affecting American automobiles, alcohol and dairy products. Canada, in turn, has sought reductions in US tariffs that have affected Canadian exports, including steel and aluminum.Earlier this month, a source familiar with the negotiations said Ottawa was considering concessions that could include removing tariffs on US automobiles, changing the way dairy quotas are allocated and seeking the return of American alcohol products to store shelves in several provinces..Canadian officials have reportedly been dissatisfied with the latest US proposal, which would reduce some tariffs but not by as much as Ottawa had sought. Neither Greer nor LeBlanc publicly commented on the details of that proposal.The proposed measures would also apply to some goods that would otherwise qualify for preferential treatment under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), adding further pressure to the negotiations.Canada's chief trade negotiator, Janice Charette, has been participating in the discussions alongside officials from Canada's foreign affairs, finance and agriculture departments.If an agreement is not reached before August 19, the threatened US tariffs could add another layer to the trade measures already affecting businesses on both sides of the border.