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Trump's trade representative presses Canada to drop retaliatory measures as tariff deadline nears

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc X
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US trade representative Jamieson Greer
Trade Minister Dominic Leblanc
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