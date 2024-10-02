TSB blames pilot error for mountain crash that killed six

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has released its investigation report into a fatal plane crash near Calgary that claimed the lives of six people in July 2023. The report details the circumstances that led to the accident, including weather conditions and pilot decision-making.The incident occurred on July 28, 2023, when a privately registered Piper PA-32R aircraft departed from Calgary/Springbank Airport en route to Salmon Arm, British Columbia. Approximately 15 minutes into the flight, the aircraft collided with a mountain, killing the pilot and five passengers.The TSB’s investigation (A23W0091) revealed that clouds were likely low in the area, reducing visibility. The report suggests the pilot made the decision to continue the flight despite the deteriorating weather conditions, driven by an incomplete understanding of the weather, time pressure, and familiarity with the route."When the pilot encountered clouds and reduced visibility, for unknown reasons, he continued flying towards the destination, which ultimately led to the collision," the report said.The TSB emphasized the importance of regular instrument flying practice, noting that if pilots are not proficient in using their instruments, they may struggle to maintain control in poor weather conditions. Additionally, the report highlighted the risks associated with flying over mountainous terrain without proper training.