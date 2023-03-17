Updating medical screening guidelines for cardiovascular problems would “reduce the likelihood of pilots becoming incapacitated”, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has said.
It comes after a report into how a pilot suffered a heart attack mid-flight before crashing in Lacombe, AB on Oct. 9, 2021.
The amateur-built Cavalier SA102.5 aircraft — which had two occupants at the time — entered an aerodynamic stall approximately 14 nautical miles east of Lacombe Aerodrome prior to the crash.
The pilot did not survive the collision, with his death attributed to blunt force trauma. However, cardiovascular disease was “a significant contributing factor” in the crash.
The passenger survived with serious injuries.
It marked the eighth accident investigated by the TSB since 2000 involving commercial pilots in which cardiovascular disease was identified as a finding as to risk or finding as to cause.
In a statement on Tuesday, TSB announced: “If Transport Canada guidance material and the civil aviation medical examination report do not include up-to-date cardiovascular screening methods to perform a global cardiovascular assessment when appropriate, there is an increased risk that cardiovascular disease will remain unidentified, and pilots may become incapacitated while operating an aircraft.”
“Therefore, the board recommends the Department of Transport establish a framework for routine review and improvement to the Handbook for Civil Aviation Medical Examiners to ensure it contains the most effective screening tools for assessing medical conditions such as cardiovascular health issues.”
“These updated screening guidelines would reduce the likelihood of pilots becoming incapacitated while operating an aircraft and mitigate the risk of another accident such as this one.”
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
