The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is launching an investigation into the fatal implosion involving the Canadian-flagged vessel Polar Prince and the privately-operated submersible Titan.
On Sunday, the Polar Prince was at the Titanic wreck site, 325 nautical miles south-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland and Labrador, providing surface support to the submersible Titan.
There were 17 crew members and 24 people on board the Polar Prince. Five people from the Polar Prince were on board the Titan and approximately one hour and 45 minutes after the submersible began its descent, the support vessel lost contact.
On Thursday, the United States Coast Guard confirmed debris found on the ocean floor near the Titanic wreckage consisted of pieces of the missing submersible. As a result, the five people on board the Titan are presumed dead.
The TSB, as the investigation authority of the flag state of the support vessel involved in the occurrence, will conduct a safety investigation regarding the circumstances of this operation conducted by the Polar Prince.
A team of TSB investigators is travelling to St. John’s, and Labrador,N.L. to gather information, conduct interviews, and assess the occurrence. In the coming days, it will coordinate its activities with other agencies involved. The investigation is in accordance with the Canadian Transportation Accident Investigation and Safety Board Act and international agreements.
Citizens can see the latest progress of marine transport safety investigation M23A0169 on its web page.
The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.
There are three phases to a TSB investigation In the field phase, a team of investigators examines the occurrence site and wreckage, interviews witnesses and collects pertinent information.
During the examination and analysis phase, the TSB reviews pertinent records, tests components of the wreckage in the lab, determines the sequence of events and identifies safety deficiencies. When safety deficiencies are suspected or confirmed, the TSB advises the appropriate authority without waiting until publication of the final report.
In the final phase, a confidential draft report is approved by the board and sent to persons and corporations who are directly concerned by the report. They then have the opportunity to dispute or correct information they believe to be incorrect. The board considers all representations before approving the final report for release to the public.
