Tucker Carlson adds second event in Edmonton

After quickly selling out his event in Calgary, Right-wing media commentator and former star of Fox News Tucker Carlson has added a second date in Edmonton.

Arguably the most famous media personality in the world, Carlson’s commentaries on X - formerly Twitter - regularly attract tens of millions of viewers.

Now, on Jan. 24, Carlson will be joined in Edmonton by Canadian media legends Conrad Black and Rex Murphy for an evening of converstion on global affairs and discussion on the most interesting and current topics of the day.

The event will be held at the Rogers Place starting at 7:30 PM.

And Western Standard subscribers will have a chance to win a VIP package that will include a meet and greet with Carlson and have a photo taken with him! Additional tickets and prizes are available, contest details will be emailed to subscribers today!

Western Standard subscribers will also have exclusive access to the persale, the code will be emailed today!

Ticket Sales Information:

Western Standard Members Presale: Monday Dec 11 th at 10 AM

General Public on sale Wednesday Dec 13th at 10 AM.

Tickets Available at: