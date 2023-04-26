Tucker Carlson from Fox News and Don Lemon from CNN left their jobs on Monday and hired the same powerhouse lawyer to manage their departures and severance packages.
Neither of the hosts announced a lawsuit against their former employers. However, the lawyer they hired, Bryan Freedman, has experience obtaining millions of dollars in payouts for fired media and entertainment personalities.
On Monday, former CNN anchor Brian Stelter shared on Charlie Sykes podcast that he had been told that Carlson and Lemon had hired Freedman as their lawyer.
The New York Times also reported Lemon hired Freedman.
Freedman specializes in contentious entertainment and media breakups, getting large settlements for clients including Vin Diesel, Quentin Tarantino, and Mariah Carey.
Freedman assisted Megyn Kelly in getting a $30 million payout from NBC when she left the network in 2019.
Kelly had been terminated from her three-year $69 million NBC contract about halfway through, but NBC decided to pay her the remaining amount of her original contract.
According to Variety, Freedman represented Chris Harrison, the former host of The Bachelor, who received approximately $10 million from ABC after leaving the show due to the backlash he faced over comments he made.
CNN terminated Chris Cuomo in December 2021 and he hired Freedman to represent him in his current $125 million lawsuit against the network, claiming wrongful termination.
Lemon’s and Cuomo’s departures from CNN seem to be similar. In a tweet Monday, Lemon mentioned he'd been “terminated by CNN” and was “stunned.”
“After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,” Lemon tweeted.
“It is clear that there are some larger issues at play.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
