Tucker Carlson calls Trudeau's MAiD program 'genocide'

Speaking at an event on Wednesday in Calgary, American media commentator Tucker Carlson said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s MAiD (Medical Assistance in Dying) program is “genocide.” Carlson said “you should recognize what is happening to you. In this country, the government is trying to kill children, kill individuals and eliminate God-given rights by giving fentanyl to children in BC, the expansion (and existence) of MAiD, and disarming its citizens." “If you have a government that is giving fentanyl to your children, as they are in BC and notice your premier (Danielle Smith) has a no-fentanyl-for-kids policy, God bless her, but if someone is trying to give fentanyl to your children, what’s the message behind that?” he said. “Fentanyl. It’s the number one cause of death in the United States, number one, followed by suicide.”“If someone's trying to give fentanyl to your children, they’re trying to kill your children, which are your inheritance. They're the only meaningful thing you will ever produce.”“Second, they’re trying to kill you,” he said. “Killing 50,000 of your citizens, the government is doing that through the MAiD program, and a lot of people are not actually terminally ill, they’re just sad.”“The government is encouraging them to submit to being killed by the government,” he continued. “And then we'll release the recent statistics. Like what is that? It’s genocide, that’s exactly what it is. It’s killing large groups of people.” “Who are those people? What percentage of those people were born in Canada? I bet right around 100%,” he said. “So if your government, with a duty to people who are from here, whose ancestors are from here. Why else do you exist, but to serve your citizens?” Carlson said the Canadian government was “targetting citizens” rather than serving them and pointed out the government is “saving money” in this program. “Because they died."In January 2017, six months after Trudeau legallized assisted suicide in Canada, the CBC released an article entitled Medically assisted deaths could save millions in health care spending. The state media said a report found MAiD would reduce health-care spending across the country by $34.7 million to $136.8 million annually, substantially outweighing the $1.5 to $14.8 million it costs to give people euthanasia. “That's the darkest thing I can imagine," Carlson said. "I bet there’s zero conversation about that in this country. But you should internalize the message of that. Which is that they hate you. They hate you to the point they try to kill you. Which they are.” Thirdly, “notice the interruption of your most basic civil liberties. Not the ones granted to you by the Crown. But those granted to you by God,” he said. “And those would include the freedom of speech. It doesn't matter who's in the prime minister's office, your rights remain the same because you were born with them because you're not a slave, you're a human being and you have inherent dignity because God made you.” Carlson further broached the issue of public safety, with the public sphere being “much more dangerous now than 20 years ago,” and the fact the federal government is moving to disarm Canadians. “You can't defend yourself, your wife, or your family?” he said. “They hate you, that’s what they’re saying. You’re bad, that’s what they’re saying.”“Know in your heart anyway, even if you voice it to no one. Let yourself know what the message is. And the message is, you are bad.”