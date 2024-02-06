Tucker Carlson confirms interview with Putin

After days of speculation on whether the American journalist would interview Russian president Vladimir Putin, Tucker Carlson himself confirmed the upcoming meeting in a video Tuesday. Carlson travelled to Russia over the weekend and has interviewed several locals, but thus far has not said more than “we’ll see” on the topic of interviewing the controversial president. “We’re in Moscow tonight, we're here to interview the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin,” Carlson said in a video posted to Twitter (“X”). “We'll be doing that soon.”“There are risks to conducting an interview like this, obviously,” he said. “So we thought about it carefully over many months — here's why we're doing it. It's our job, we're in journalism. Our duty is to inform people. “Two years into a war that's reshaping the entire world, most Americans are not informed,” Carlson said. “They have no real idea what's happening in this region, here in Russia or 600 miles away in Ukraine. But they should know. They're paying for much of it, in ways they might not fully yet perceive.”“This war has utterly reshaped the global military and trade alliances, and the sanctions that followed have as well, and in total, they have upended the world economy,” he continued. “The post World War Two economic order, the system that guaranteed prosperity in the West for more than 80 years, is coming apart very fast. And along with it, the dominance of the US dollar.” .“These are not small changes, they are history altering developments that will define the lives of our grandchildren,” he said. “And yet the populations of the English-speaking countries seem mostly unaware. They think that nothing has really changed. And they think that because no one has told them the truth. Their media outlets are corrupt. They lie to the readers and viewers. And they do that mostly by omission.”“For example, since the day the war in Ukraine began, American media outlets have spoken to scores of people from Ukraine, and they have done scores of interviews with Ukrainian president Zelensky,” adding his team also requested an interview with Zelensky and hope he accepts. “But the interviews he's already done in the United States are not traditional interviews. They are fawning pep sessions specifically designed to amplify because Zelensky is demanding that the US enter more deeply into war in Eastern Europe and pay for it.”“Not a single Western journalist bothered to interview the president of the other country involved in this conflict, Vladimir Putin,” Carlson said. “Most Americans have no idea why Putin invaded Ukraine. Or what his goals are now. You've never heard his voice. That's wrong.”“Almost three years ago, the Biden administration illegally spied on our text messages and then leaked the contents to their servants in the news media. They did this in order to stop a Putin interview that we were planning. Last month we’re pretty certain they did exactly the same thing once again. But this time we came to Moscow anyway,” Carlson said. “We’'re not here because we love Vladimir Putin. We are here because we love the United States. And we want it to remain prosperous and free.”Western governments will certainly do their best to censor this video,” he said. “They were afraid of information they can’t control, but you have no reason to be afraid of it. We're not encouraging you to agree with what Putin may say in this interview. But we are urging you to watch it. You should know as much as you can.”“And then, like a free citizen and not a slave, you can decide for yourself.”He hasn't said when the interview will air.