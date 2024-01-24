News

Tucker Carlson in Calgary: Resist Trudeau to the maximum extent, 'laugh at him until you can’t breathe’

Tucker Carlson in Calgary: Resist Trudeau to the maximum extent, laugh at him until you can’t breathe’
Tucker Carlson in Calgary: Resist Trudeau to the maximum extent, laugh at him until you can’t breathe’ Jen Hodgson
Loading content, please wait...
Humour
Maid
Tucker Carlson
Conrad Black
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Mass Immigration
Resistance
Comedy
Dr Jordan Peterson

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news