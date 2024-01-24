Tucker Carlson in Calgary: Resist Trudeau to the maximum extent, 'laugh at him until you can’t breathe’

American media commentator Tucker Carlson was met by a packed house of 4,000 people Wednesday at the Telus Convention Centre in Calgary. Carlson revealed for the first time ever that he is actually “part Canadian" and marvelled at the country's "remarkable" natural beauty, the mountains "beyond belief," and deeper oil reserves and natural resources than the United States. After being introduced as someone who is “asking the right questions,” Carlson came onstage and opened with the necessity of telling the truth, and having a laugh. Sometimes telling the truth comes with a price, he said, “and that’s exactly what Canada has become under Justin Trudeau.” “The second you tell the truth about something, you are filled with this almost supernatural — you are filled with this power from somewhere else,” Carlson said. “The more you tell the truth the stronger you become.”Carlson said in addition to Canada's beauty, he has noticed Canadians' politeness and the fact that comedians left decades ago. “It's important to laugh at your circumstances, not simply because it makes you feel better though it does, but because it gives you perspective on them," he said. "And humour requires some distance, some critical distance. You can’t really see things clearly until you have. If you have a country where the funny people feel like they have to leave, that's the first problem.”“The second problem is you can't really be effective as a political movement or resistance movement, which effectively you are, if you don't laugh at your enemies,” he continued. “Because not only are they evil — and they are — they’re also ludicrous They’re ludicrous.” “And it's really important to say that because it saps their power. Immediately.”Carlson said while enjoying a meal with Conrad Black and Dr. Jordan Peterson, he asked them if there is anyone who takes Trudeau seriously. He learned Trudeau's “base takes him very seriously. They love him.""And I thought, there's really only one way to combat that," Carlson said. "And that's by pointing out what an absurd poser this guy is. He’s a ridiculous figure. “You should dislike and resist Justin Trudeau and his government to the maximum extent of your ability. You should just laugh at him until you can't breathe.”"The main thing I want to say today is that you should recognize what is happening to you."Carlson discussed several examples of problematic policy in Canada, from giving children in BC fentanyl, to the federal MAiD (Medical Assistance in Dying) program, disarming citizens, DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) agendas, encroaching on God-given rights, diluting voting power with mass immigration, and persecuting Christians. "Anyone who goes after your children is trying to make you go extinct," he said.