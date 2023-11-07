Tucker Carlson live in Calgary

Right-wing media commentator and former star of Fox News Tucker Carlson is coming to Calgary.

Arguably the most famous media personality in the world, Carlson’s commentaries on X - formerly Twitter - regularly attract tens of millions of viewers.

Now, on Jan. 24, Carlson will be in Calgary for a afternoon of speeches and sit down interviews with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and moderator Calgary busman Brett Wilson.

The event will be held at the Calgary Convention Centre starting at 10:30 AM and includes a seated lunch.

And Western Standard subscribers will have a chance to win a VIP package that will include a meet and greet with Carlson and have a photo taken with him! Additional tickets and prizes are available, contest details will be emailed to subscribers today!

Western Standard subscribers will also have exclusive access to the persale, the code will be emailed today!

Ticket Sales Information:

Western Standard Members Presale: Tuesday Nov 7 th at 8 AM to Wednesday Nov 8 th 8 AM.

General Public on sale Wednesday 8 AM.

Tickets Available at:

www.ticketmaster.ca

1-855-985-5000

To book a table or VIP experience please contact:

admin@tuckercarlsonevents.com