Tucker Carlson says Alberta's power grid could become the same as Bolivia's under current restrictions

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith joined Tucker Carlson onstage at his event in Calgary Wednesday afternoon, where she said Alberta will double its oil production. Carlson pointed out the most “energy-rich province” in Canada “was almost out of electricity recently” and asked how this impacted the current trajectory on solar and wind energy. “It will be Bolivia in terms of its power grid,” Carlson said. “Does that get better soon? Or does it continue to get worse?”“Well, fortunately, we do have people who've soldiered on, and are going to bring on new base load natural gas and power in the new year, so that will stabilize on that front,” said Smith, adding she’d like to take a “page out of what the Americans are doing” by becoming the largest producer of oil and gas for export” while politicians “have said they're going in the opposite direction.”“So I think we should just double down and decide we're going to double our oil and gas production,” Smith announced, garnering uproarious applause. .Smith asked if the US would prefer to get oil from Iran or Venezuela, “or from say, Canada,” and emphasized that the two countries make great allies. “I think that we can do a lot to make sure that the Americans know that we are here to provide energy security,” she said. “We are a great friend, great ally, great neighbour. And we just need to get the political leadership to realize that we are your friend.” “Then my piece of advice would be stop being embarrassed about who you are,” Tucker said. “One last thing, you said CBC is in the room, the state media?” Tucker looked out into the crowd. “I would love to do an interview with CBC, meet me backstage.” “I dare you to put it on TV.”