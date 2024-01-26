Tucker Carlson slams Liberals for persecution of Christians

American political commentator Tucker Carlson was in Calgary and Edmonton this week and slammed Justin Trudeau and his followers for the persecution of Christians in the country. Carlson spoke at a sold-out house of 4,000 people with Premier Danielle Smith, Dr. Jordan Peterson, and Brett Wilson in Calgary Wednesday afternoon and 8,000 in Edmonton Wednesday night, with Conrad Black and Rex Murphy. After criticizing the Liberal's MAiD (Medical Assistance in Dying) program, mass immigration intake, and making drugs available to children, he said, in Trudeau’s Canada, Christian churches are being burned down at an alarming rate, noting the prime minister has endorsed these crimes, and pastors are persecuted for preaching the gospel. “Take what they’re doing to your Christians,” Carlson said. “I'm telling you this because there's kind of no more inoffensive and peaceful group in the world, than Christians.”“Their religion tells them to turn the other cheek and put the concerns of others above their own concerns. So if you’ve got a problem with those precepts, explain it to me. Slowly so I can understand,” he said. “I think every person in this room, regardless of their faith, can agree, ‘yeah we need more of those people in our society.’ Serve for the sake of service. Pray for their enemies.”“People don’t pray for their enemies who does that, who would pray for them?” he said. “No one. Except the Christians and they do. They're commanded to. So if they’re hassling that group, maybe you've got another agenda that we should be concerned about, even if we're not in that group.”“If we burn many of their churches to the ground and the prime minister and his little weird bunnies are endorsing that, if you're on the side of burning churches, you’re on the wrong side,” Tucker declared. “A pastor is put in prison for preaching the Christian gospel, not for hurting anyone, not for making pipe bombs, not for trying to castrate other people's children, not for importing millions of people into your country who are not going to have work.” “Just preaching the Christian gospel, you go to jail, at the same time encouraging your kids to do drugs and not just weed,” he said, adding that Trudeau’s 2016 legalization of marijuana made the drug more accessible to teenagers. “They did that to you and your (teenaged) son on purpose.” “If you think preaching the Christian gospel is so dangerous that people who do it need to be in prison in shackles, you're serving someone other than the people of Canada, if you know what I mean.”Since 2020 when burning churches in Canada started becoming a pattern, also at the height of the pandemic when churches were closed and pastors were jailed for sharing the gospel and food to the homeless, leaders have been sounding the alarm on the rise of persecution in the country. .Carlson said the Trudeau government further wants to hurt its citizens by enforcing gender ideology on their children, from being shown visually graphic books in schools to the requirement by law for medical professionals to affirm children with gender dysphoria by undergoing surgery and taking hormones. He used the example of when a therapist with advanced degrees looks at a little boy and say, “Yes, he's a girl — sorry, she's a girl.” “And if you don't agree,” Carlson said, the child will have to be “moved into more care-affirming custody.” “Oh, you're gonna take my kid away because I don’t want to castrate him?” “Of course. Because clear language is their enemy. Clear language exposes who they really are. They're not the one trying to help you, they are people who are trying to hurt you. Anyone who goes after your children is trying to make you go extinct,” he said. “The answer, before you take any kind of action to fix things, is you need to change inside. Your actions need to change. And your timidity needs to be replaced by bravery. You have to be ready.”