Tucker Carlson, abandoned by Fox News in late April, has produced and appeared in two, ten-minute segments on Twitter, appropriately named Tucker on Twitter.
Combined, they have been viewed 169 million times, the first segment pulling in 114.6 million views and the second scoring 54.6 million..
While at Fox, in the 8pm, Monday-to-Friday time slot, Carlson’s was the No. 1 program on the network, pulling an average of 4.5 million viewers per episode, equaling 22.5 million per week.
What may come as no surprise then, is Fox News has issued Carlson a ‘cease and desist’ letter that has NOT FOR PUBLICATION bolded at the top, according to Axios.
“A breach of contract claim sets Fox News up to explore potential legal action against Carlson, a move that would intensify the already thorny public battle between the two parties,” reports Axios.
Carlson, through his legal team, says any action by Fox News violates their client’s First Amendment rights.
“Fox defends its very existence on freedom of speech grounds. Now they want to take Tucker Carlson’s right to speak freely away from him because he took to social media to share his thoughts on current events," said Carlson's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, in a statement to Axios.
It’s not the first legal letter sent to Carlson’s lawyers.
Not long after his first Twitter appearance, general counsel for Fox, Bernard Gugar, sent a letter saying Carlson "is in breach" of his contract agreement.
"In connection with such breach and pursuant to the Agreement, Fox expressly reserves all rights and remedies which are available to it at law or equity,” read the letter in part.
Referring toCarlson's contract, Gugar wrote, “This evening we were made aware of Mr. Tucker Carlson’s appearance on Twitter in a video that lasted over 10 minutes. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Mr. Carlson’s 'services shall be completely exclusive to Fox.'"
The letter adds Carlson is "prohibited from rendering services of any type whatsoever, whether 'over the internet via streaming or similar distribution, or other digital distribution whether now known or hereafter devised,'" citing Carlson’s contract.
“Fox News is still paying Carlson, and they claim that the host's content must remain exclusive to the news corporation through Dec. 31, 2024,” reports The Post Millennial. “This would keep the popular news host quiet until after the 2024 presidential election.”
It looks as if Carlson is planning to kick Tucker on Twitter up a notch, with guests on the show in the near future, and Carlson's executive producer, Justin Wells, tweeting: "New Episode of Tucker on Twitter coming Tuesday: Tucker's response to the indictment of President Donald Trump," reports The Post Millennial.
Fox fired Tucker Carlson, so he would be free to do what he wants.
The Murdoch's & FOX are so clueless & linked to the Cabal in DC they are committing self-induced suicide.
They are determined to be the New CNN . . .
Lol, I don't know what they paid him, but I'm positive he didn't sell his body and soul to Fox. It appears to be better to be an individual with research, facts, and a brain to interpret and share via any medium, than be be attached to any company, even one you start, develop and market, I'm referring to James O'Keefe and project Veritas. The more the government and corporations try to suppress information the more I trust individuals.
