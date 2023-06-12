Tucker on Twitter

Tucker Carlson, abandoned by Fox News in late April, has produced and appeared in two, ten-minute segments on Twitter, appropriately named Tucker on Twitter.

Combined, they have been viewed 169 million times, the first segment pulling in 114.6 million views and the second scoring 54.6 million..

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(3) comments

rianc
rianc

Fox fired Tucker Carlson, so he would be free to do what he wants.

Report
Left Coast
Left Coast

The Murdoch's & FOX are so clueless & linked to the Cabal in DC they are committing self-induced suicide.

They are determined to be the New CNN . . .

Report
northrungrader
northrungrader

Lol, I don't know what they paid him, but I'm positive he didn't sell his body and soul to Fox. It appears to be better to be an individual with research, facts, and a brain to interpret and share via any medium, than be be attached to any company, even one you start, develop and market, I'm referring to James O'Keefe and project Veritas. The more the government and corporations try to suppress information the more I trust individuals.

Report

