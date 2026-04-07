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Tucker Carlson torches Trump over Bible snub at inauguration, Easter Sunday post

Tucker Carlson
Tucker CarlsonCourtesy Tucker Carlson/Twitter
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Donald Trump
Usa
Tucker Carlson
Bible
Christian Church
Christian
Christianity
Easter
American Politics
Easter Sunday
Melania Trump
Israel-US Iran war

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