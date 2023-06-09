Dylan Mulvaney Bud Light Beer Can

Dylan Mulvaney Bud Light beer can

 Courtesy Instagram

Bud Light is no longer the No. 1 selling beer in the US, falling into second place. 

The beer set the standard for sales for 22 years, but lost the top spot 58 days after the Dylan Mulvaney marketing fiasco started.

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.