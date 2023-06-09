Bud Light is no longer the No. 1 selling beer in the US, falling into second place.
The beer set the standard for sales for 22 years, but lost the top spot 58 days after the Dylan Mulvaney marketing fiasco started.
Now sitting at the top in the US is Modelo Especial, which saw its retail sales soar past US$333 million in the four weeks ending May 28, Newsweek reported, adding a 15.6% surge from that same period in 2022.
There will be no GoFundMe pages set up for Bud Light’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch, in that Bud Light still made US$297 million in the four weeks ending May 28, a 22.8% drop in sales compared to the same time last year.
Easing Bud Light’s decline is the fact Modelo Especial’s parent company is Anheuser Busch.
Regardless, the parent company has seen its market cap value plunge US$27 billion since April 1, when Mulvaney popped open a can of Bud Light bearing an image of the transgender influencer.
Despite no end in sight for the boycott against Bud Light, Mulvaney seeks to develop more trans partnerships, believing more brands need transgender spokespeople.
“For a long time, I felt so lucky that these opportunities were coming my way that I thought it was by accident. But now I realize how much power I actually have,” Mulvaney told digital magazine Them. “If a brand wants to work with me so bad, then they should work with other trans people, too,” she said.
“It’s not enough to just hire me, this white, skinny trans girl. I want all the dolls getting all the brand deals.”
Mulvaney wasn’t keen to address the beer boycott and refused to talk about the boycotters.
“I prefer not to name any of those people, because it gives them the satisfaction of believing they’re on my mind,” Mulvaney told the magazine. “It shows my followers I’m standing up for myself, but also pushes that their narrative is loud enough to matter.”
“I’m scared. I never expected to have people following me, or experience such negative media attention. I walk into a room and I never know if somebody is going to really love me or really hate me.”
Not unlike a case of Bud Light.
