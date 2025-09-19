Turner Valley RCMP officer injured in crash with stolen truck

An RCMP officer was injured after a stolen truck rammed a police vehicle during a pursuit in Eden Valley onWednesday. Turner Valley Mounties say the incident began around 6:30 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a stolen GMC Sierra.The suspect vehicle was spotted speeding on Stoney Trail Rd. before swerving at the last moment and striking the front passenger side of a parked police car. The collision caused airbags to deploy and left both vehicles heavily damaged. Despite his injuries, the officer arrested the lone driver.Eighteen-year-old Shantaya Lefthand, of Eden Valley, is charged with assault with a weapon causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, impaired driving causing bodily harm, theft over $5,000, and mischief over $5,000.The injured officer was treated at a Calgary hospital and later released. Lefthand was granted bail following a judicial hearing and is scheduled to appear in Alberta Court of Justice in Diamond Valley on Oct. 14.